Which institution holds the most shares in Great Ajax Corp. (AJX)

128 institutions hold shares in Great Ajax Corp. (AJX), with 2.06M shares held by insiders accounting for 8.94% while institutional investors hold 84.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.84M, and float is at 20.06M with Short Float at 1.38%. Institutions hold 77.36% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wellington Management Company, LLP with over 3.94 million shares valued at $32.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 17.09% of the AJX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 2.07 million shares valued at $21.61 million to account for 8.97% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 1.97 million shares representing 8.53% and valued at over $20.56 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.27% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $8.16 million.

Great Ajax Corp. (NYSE: AJX) is 4.02% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.96 and a high of $14.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AJX stock was last observed hovering at around $10.80 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.08% off its average median price target of $12.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.31% off the consensus price target high of $13.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are 5.39% higher than the price target low of $11.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.88, the stock is 4.36% and 4.35% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 50816.0 and changing 0.74% at the moment leaves the stock 17.44% off its SMA200. AJX registered -26.21% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.86%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.55.

The stock witnessed a 0.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 16.99%, and is 2.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.65% over the week and 2.60% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 14.70 and Fwd P/E is 10.28. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 174.75% and -26.88% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (2.40%).

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) is a “Overweight”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.20, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Great Ajax Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.23 with sales reaching $14.89M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 12.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -15.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.60% in year-over-year returns.

Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Great Ajax Corp. (AJX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.