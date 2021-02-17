Which institution holds the most shares in IBEX Limited (IBEX)

54 institutions hold shares in IBEX Limited (IBEX), with 11.37M shares held by insiders accounting for 69.48% while institutional investors hold 77.80% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.37M, and float is at 5.61M with Short Float at 0.73%. Institutions hold 23.75% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Ameriprise Financial, Inc. with over 1.08 million shares valued at $16.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.87% of the IBEX Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC with 0.55 million shares valued at $8.5 million to account for 3.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Holocene Advisors, LP which holds 0.55 million shares representing 2.99% and valued at over $8.46 million, while Millennium Management LLC holds 1.71% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $4.85 million.

IBEX Limited (NASDAQ: IBEX) is 11.55% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.27 and a high of $22.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IBEX stock was last observed hovering at around $20.15 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.71% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.56% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 5.18% higher than the price target low of $22.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.86, the stock is 7.46% and 6.08% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22709.0 and changing 3.52% at the moment leaves the stock 23.48% off its SMA200. IBEX registered a gain of 42.29% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.71.

The stock witnessed a 4.30% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 30.46%, and is 3.57% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.70% over the week and 5.36% over the month.

IBEX Limited (IBEX) has around 22500 employees, a market worth around $383.62M and $418.56M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 144.86 and Fwd P/E is 15.37. Distance from 52-week low is 125.03% and -8.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

IBEX Limited (IBEX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for IBEX Limited (IBEX) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

IBEX Limited is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.28 with sales reaching $115.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 271.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 9.30% year-over-year.