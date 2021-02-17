Which institution holds the most shares in National Research Corporation (NRC)

153 institutions hold shares in National Research Corporation (NRC), with 11.88M shares held by insiders accounting for 46.87% while institutional investors hold 79.45% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.22M, and float is at 13.43M with Short Float at 2.10%. Institutions hold 42.21% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC with over 3.23 million shares valued at $158.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.75% of the NRC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Neuberger Berman Group, LLC with 1.02 million shares valued at $43.61 million to account for 4.03% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.02 million shares representing 4.02% and valued at over $43.53 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $34.94 million.

National Research Corporation (NASDAQ: NRC) is 10.60% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.00 and a high of $70.12 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NRC stock was last observed hovering at around $49.35 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.07% off its average median price target of $44.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -7.45% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -7.45% lower than the price target low of $44.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $47.28, the stock is -2.47% and 0.53% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 34778.0 and changing -4.19% at the moment leaves the stock -10.31% off its SMA200. NRC registered -31.40% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -15.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $45.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $51.87.

The stock witnessed a 1.63% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -16.61%, and is -7.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.39% over the week and 3.61% over the month.

National Research Corporation (NRC) has around 464 employees, a market worth around $1.25B and $131.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 32.27. Profit margin for the company is 27.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 39.06% and -32.57% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (51.40%).

National Research Corporation (NRC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for National Research Corporation (NRC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

National Research Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.00% this year.

National Research Corporation (NRC) Insider Activity

A total of 15 insider transactions have happened at National Research Corporation (NRC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MARTIN JOANN M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that MARTIN JOANN M sold 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $50.66 per share for a total of $0.25 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.14 million shares.

National Research Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 16 that MARTIN JOANN M (Director) sold a total of 36,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 16 and was made at $55.17 per share for $1.99 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the NRC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 18, Jackson Steven D. (President) disposed off 5,905 shares at an average price of $49.50 for $0.29 million. The insider now directly holds 73,791 shares of National Research Corporation (NRC).

National Research Corporation (NRC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include HMS Holdings Corp. (HMSY) that is trading 30.12% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 0.86% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.28 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.73.