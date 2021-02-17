Which institution holds the most shares in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK)

81 institutions hold shares in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK), with 1.46M shares held by insiders accounting for 25.25% while institutional investors hold 40.21% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.79M, and float is at 4.33M with Short Float at 0.96%. Institutions hold 30.06% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.24 million shares valued at $5.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.15% of the PEBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.2 million shares valued at $3.05 million to account for 3.41% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gendell, Jeffrey L. which holds 0.2 million shares representing 3.39% and valued at over $3.03 million, while Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. holds 3.27% of the shares totaling 0.19 million with a market value of $2.92 million.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (NASDAQ: PEBK) is 0.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.30 and a high of $28.76 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PEBK stock was last observed hovering at around $23.33 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $11.82 for the next 12 months. It is also -95.26% off the consensus price target high of $11.82 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -95.26% lower than the price target low of $11.82 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.08, the stock is 4.93% and -2.34% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54627.0 and changing -1.07% at the moment leaves the stock 19.84% off its SMA200. PEBK registered -18.45% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 36.57%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $20.16.

The stock witnessed a -3.83% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.92%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.22% over the week and 3.64% over the month.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK) has around 306 employees, a market worth around $131.56M and $48.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.83. Profit margin for the company is 24.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 73.53% and -19.75% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (28.00%).

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/26/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.00% this year.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by ABERNETHY JAMES S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that ABERNETHY JAMES S sold 400 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $17.09 per share for a total of $6836.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57722.0 shares.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 24 that ABERNETHY JAMES S (Director) sold a total of 600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 24 and was made at $16.55 per share for $9930.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 59122.0 shares of the PEBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 22, ABERNETHY ROBERT C (Chairman of the Board) acquired 244 shares at an average price of $16.00 for $3904.0. The insider now directly holds 166,051 shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK).

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Inc. (PEBK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include First Bancorp (FBNC) that is trading 3.45% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -1.52% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 42210.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.15.