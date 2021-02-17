Which institution holds the most shares in Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN)

25 institutions hold shares in Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN), with 160.28k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.62% while institutional investors hold 40.43% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 2.44M, and float is at 2.26M with Short Float at 1.67%. Institutions hold 37.76% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Bandera Partners LLC with over 0.26 million shares valued at $2.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.66% of the RBCN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.11 million shares valued at $1.0 million to account for 4.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 86850.0 shares representing 3.59% and valued at over $0.74 million, while Ariel Investments, LLC holds 2.36% of the shares totaling 57087.0 with a market value of $0.49 million.

Rubicon Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: RBCN) is 26.52% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.15 and a high of $11.38 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RBCN stock was last observed hovering at around $11.26 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.19% off its average median price target of $7.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -52.67% off the consensus price target high of $7.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -52.67% lower than the price target low of $7.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $11.45, the stock is 13.16% and 18.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14517.0 and changing 1.69% at the moment leaves the stock 33.73% off its SMA200. RBCN registered 27.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 41.71%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.76.

The stock witnessed a 14.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.61%, and is 7.21% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.89% over the week and 2.71% over the month.

Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN) has around 22 employees, a market worth around $26.68M and $4.80M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -14.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 60.17% and 0.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.80%).

Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Rubicon Technology Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -220.30% this year.

Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 1 times.

Rubicon Technology Inc. (RBCN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Novanta Inc. (NOVT) that is trading 45.94% up over the past 12 months. Rogers Corporation (ROG) is 58.32% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.63% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 39540.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.46.