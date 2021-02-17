Which institution holds the most shares in Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL)

16 institutions hold shares in Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL), with 6.52M shares held by insiders accounting for 51.96% while institutional investors hold 21.44% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.56M, and float is at 6.03M with Short Float at 0.20%. Institutions hold 10.30% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is IAT Reinsurance Co Ltd with over 2.73 million shares valued at $13.53 million. The investor’s holdings represent 21.76% of the SRL Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Nantahala Capital Management, LLC with 0.75 million shares valued at $3.7 million to account for 6.00% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Morgan Stanley which holds 0.24 million shares representing 1.89% and valued at over $1.16 million, while Renaissance Technologies, LLC holds 0.62% of the shares totaling 78370.0 with a market value of $0.39 million.

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE: SRL) is 86.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.53 and a high of $10.42 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRL stock was last observed hovering at around $9.22 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.01% off its average median price target of $41.85 for the next 12 months. It is also 77.95% off the consensus price target high of $41.85 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 77.95% higher than the price target low of $41.85 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.23, the stock is 14.19% and 44.95% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20943.0 and changing 0.03% at the moment leaves the stock 40.58% off its SMA200. SRL registered -12.23% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 19.19%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.13 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $5.87.

The stock witnessed a 22.19% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 117.06%, and is -0.16% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.51% over the week and 5.85% over the month.

Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) has around 80 employees, a market worth around $117.43M and $60.60M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 161.33% and -11.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.70%).

Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Scully Royalty Ltd. (SRL) is a “Sell”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Scully Royalty Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/17/2021.The EPS is expected to shrink by -116.50% this year.