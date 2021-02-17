Which institution holds the most shares in Tucows Inc. (TCX)

146 institutions hold shares in Tucows Inc. (TCX), with 1.27M shares held by insiders accounting for 12.00% while institutional investors hold 74.81% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 10.58M, and float is at 9.33M with Short Float at 9.25%. Institutions hold 65.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Investmentaktiengesellschaft Fuer Langfristige Investoren Tgv with over 1.59 million shares valued at $117.83 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.02% of the TCX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.65 million shares valued at $48.23 million to account for 6.15% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.5 million shares representing 4.67% and valued at over $34.13 million, while Blacksheep Fund Management Ltd holds 4.22% of the shares totaling 0.45 million with a market value of $30.84 million.

Tucows Inc. (NASDAQ: TCX) is 8.76% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $42.50 and a high of $94.20 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TCX stock was last observed hovering at around $83.05 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.69% off its average median price target of $67.90 for the next 12 months. It is also -18.35% off the consensus price target high of $67.90 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -18.35% lower than the price target low of $67.90 for the same period.

Currently trading at $80.36, the stock is -2.29% and 3.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21756.0 and changing -3.24% at the moment leaves the stock 17.48% off its SMA200. TCX registered 40.91% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 24.69%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $78.70 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $73.09.

The stock witnessed a 9.99% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.64%, and is -10.45% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.39% over the week and 5.86% over the month.

Tucows Inc. (TCX) has around 633 employees, a market worth around $837.35M and $311.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 149.09. Profit margin for the company is 4.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.08% and -14.69% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.50%).

Tucows Inc. (TCX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Tucows Inc. (TCX) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Tucows Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $84.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 6.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -7.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 0.40% in year-over-year returns.

Tucows Inc. (TCX) Insider Activity

A total of 14 insider transactions have happened at Tucows Inc. (TCX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 10 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Reilly Justin, the company’s CPO. SEC filings show that Reilly Justin sold 1,719 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $82.03 per share for a total of $0.14 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

Tucows Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 01 that NOSS ELLIOT (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 01 and was made at $79.42 per share for $0.4 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.54 million shares of the TCX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Dec 14, Woroch David John (EVP Wholesale) disposed off 4,000 shares at an average price of $76.34 for $0.31 million. The insider now directly holds 61,372 shares of Tucows Inc. (TCX).

Tucows Inc. (TCX): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Leaf Group Ltd. (LEAF) that is trading 106.67% up over the past 12 months. Innodata Inc. (INOD) is 525.17% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.73% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.85 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 18.02.