Which institution holds the most shares in Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD)

125 institutions hold shares in Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD), with 258.47k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.10% while institutional investors hold 80.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.64M, and float is at 3.38M with Short Float at 2.14%. Institutions hold 74.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 0.54 million shares valued at $45.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 14.97% of the UTMD Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with 0.28 million shares valued at $22.38 million to account for 7.70% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.25 million shares representing 6.81% and valued at over $20.88 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 6.12% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $18.77 million.

Utah Medical Products Inc. (NASDAQ: UTMD) is 6.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $75.33 and a high of $109.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UTMD stock was last observed hovering at around $91.59 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.45% off its average median price target of $65.23 for the next 12 months. It is also -38.19% off the consensus price target high of $65.23 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -38.19% lower than the price target low of $65.23 for the same period.

Currently trading at $90.14, the stock is 1.71% and 2.29% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5333.0 and changing -1.58% at the moment leaves the stock 4.19% off its SMA200. UTMD registered -3.49% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 7.62%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $86.59 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $84.42.

The stock witnessed a 1.09% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.67%, and is -1.08% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.85% over the week and 2.90% over the month.

Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) has around 182 employees, a market worth around $326.31M and $42.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 17.03. Profit margin for the company is 29.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 19.66% and -17.30% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.10%).

Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Utah Medical Products Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -5.40% this year.

Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) Insider Activity

A total of 1 insider transactions have happened at Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by CORNWELL KEVIN L, the company’s Chairman, CEO, Secretary. SEC filings show that CORNWELL KEVIN L sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 05 at a price of $107.56 per share for a total of $0.11 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

Utah Medical Products Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that PAYNE BARBARA A (Director) sold a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $108.00 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 13338.0 shares of the UTMD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jun 04, CORNWELL KEVIN L (Chairman, CEO, Secretary) disposed off 1,385 shares at an average price of $106.10 for $0.15 million. The insider now directly holds 191,472 shares of Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD).

Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) that is trading 9.95% up over the past 12 months. The Cooper Companies Inc. (COO) is 9.38% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -0.66% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 72970.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.81.