Which Institutions Own Shares In Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS)?

98 institutions hold shares in Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS), with 6.91M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.14% while institutional investors hold 87.69% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.64M, and float is at 8.73M with Short Float at 1.94%. Institutions hold 48.98% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Deer Park Road Corp with over 3.74 million shares valued at $47.36 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.88% of the ASPS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.74 million shares valued at $9.57 million to account for 4.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.65 million shares representing 4.14% and valued at over $8.21 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 2.80% of the shares totaling 0.44 million with a market value of $5.63 million.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (NASDAQ: ASPS) is -15.06% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.00 and a high of $19.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The ASPS stock was last observed hovering at around $10.82 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.12% off its average median price target of $15.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 27.07% off the consensus price target high of $15.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 27.07% higher than the price target low of $15.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $10.94, the stock is -1.00% and -11.23% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33726.0 and changing 1.11% at the moment leaves the stock -10.30% off its SMA200. ASPS registered -44.47% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $12.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.31.

The stock witnessed a -11.20% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.20%, and is -2.15% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.07% over the week and 5.31% over the month.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) has around 3283 employees, a market worth around $172.96M and $446.30M in sales. Fwd P/E is 21.45. Profit margin for the company is -82.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.33% and -44.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-108.00%).

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) is a “Overweight”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.66 with sales reaching $59.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -210.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -41.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -55.10% in year-over-year returns.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Deer Park Road Management Comp, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that Deer Park Road Management Comp bought 117,875 shares of the company’s common stock on Aug 14 at a price of $8.83 per share for a total of $1.04 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3.74 million shares.

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 12 that Shepro William B (Chairman and CEO) bought a total of 11,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 12 and was made at $8.68 per share for $0.1 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15909.0 shares of the ASPS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 15, Deer Park Road Management Comp (10% Owner) acquired 48,733 shares at an average price of $8.22 for $0.4 million. The insider now directly holds 3,619,756 shares of Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS).

Altisource Portfolio Solutions S.A. (ASPS): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) that is trading -43.74% down over the past 12 months. America First Multifamily Investors L.P. (ATAX) is -40.73% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -21.66% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.21 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.68.