Which Institutions Own Shares In CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK)?

30 institutions hold shares in CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK), with 828.74k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.62% while institutional investors hold 31.24% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.27M, and float is at 5.18M with Short Float at 0.03%. Institutions hold 27.30% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is AllianceBernstein, L.P. with over 0.46 million shares valued at $8.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.72% of the CFBK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ancora Advisors, LLC with 0.27 million shares valued at $3.25 million to account for 5.07% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.13 million shares representing 2.53% and valued at over $1.62 million, while Fifth Third Bancorp holds 2.17% of the shares totaling 0.11 million with a market value of $1.39 million.

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: CFBK) is 7.12% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.44 and a high of $18.87 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The CFBK stock was last observed hovering at around $18.57 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.38% off its average median price target of $18.50 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.43% off the consensus price target high of $18.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2.43% lower than the price target low of $18.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.95, the stock is 8.53% and 11.80% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 6228.0 and changing 2.04% at the moment leaves the stock 46.83% off its SMA200. CFBK registered 35.22% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 57.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.28 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.12.

The stock witnessed a 9.41% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.52%, and is 3.27% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.31% over the week and 2.50% over the month.

CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) has around 117 employees, a market worth around $122.41M and $42.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.46 and Fwd P/E is 7.32. Profit margin for the company is 32.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 124.52% and 0.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.20%).

CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

CF Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.92 with sales reaching $18.4M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 112.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -26.10% year-over-year.

CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by O’Dell Timothy T, the company’s CEO. SEC filings show that O’Dell Timothy T bought 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $18.05 per share for a total of $36100.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.22 million shares.

CF Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that Beerman Kevin J (SVP, Senior Financial Officer) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $17.94 per share for $17940.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3600.0 shares of the CFBK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, Pietrzak John (Director) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $11.59 for $1159.0. The insider now directly holds 100 shares of CF Bankshares Inc. (CFBK).