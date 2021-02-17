Which Institutions Own Shares In Citizens Holding Company (CIZN)?

57 institutions hold shares in Citizens Holding Company (CIZN), with 959.58k shares held by insiders accounting for 17.17% while institutional investors hold 21.66% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.58M, and float is at 4.70M with Short Float at 1.63%. Institutions hold 17.94% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.21 million shares valued at $4.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.81% of the CIZN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Magnolia Capital Advisors, LLC with 0.19 million shares valued at $4.08 million to account for 3.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bancorpsouth, Inc. which holds 83764.0 shares representing 1.50% and valued at over $1.75 million, while ACG Wealth holds 1.25% of the shares totaling 69612.0 with a market value of $1.46 million.

Citizens Holding Company (NASDAQ: CIZN) is -3.96% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.02 and a high of $27.94 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CIZN stock was last observed hovering at around $20.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.28% off its average median price target of $24.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 16.17% off the consensus price target high of $24.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 16.17% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $20.12, the stock is 0.18% and -2.68% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5637.0 and changing -1.37% at the moment leaves the stock -7.56% off its SMA200. CIZN registered -9.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -8.30%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $21.10.

The stock witnessed a -3.50% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.55%, and is -1.13% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.46% over the week and 2.82% over the month.

Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) has around 264 employees, a market worth around $110.46M and $40.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.20. Profit margin for the company is 14.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 25.59% and -27.99% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.00%).

Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Citizens Holding Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/16/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $9.17M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -14.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.40% in year-over-year returns.

Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) Insider Activity

A total of 2 insider transactions have happened at Citizens Holding Company (CIZN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 2 times.

Citizens Holding Company (CIZN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 23.26% up over the past 12 months. Stock Yards Bancorp Inc. (SYBT) is 22.76% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.69% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 75230.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.37.