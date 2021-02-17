Which Institutions Own Shares In Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE)?

256 institutions hold shares in Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE), with 3.26M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.76% while institutional investors hold 75.27% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.37M, and float is at 4.68M with Short Float at 2.86%. Institutions hold 49.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.72 million shares valued at $190.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.02% of the COKE Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.61 million shares valued at $147.72 million to account for 8.59% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc which holds 0.38 million shares representing 5.32% and valued at over $91.4 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.56% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $61.17 million.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (NASDAQ: COKE) is 2.80% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $188.08 and a high of $292.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The COKE stock was last observed hovering at around $277.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -3.67% off its average median price target of $144.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -90.09% off the consensus price target high of $144.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -90.09% lower than the price target low of $144.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $273.73, the stock is 1.64% and 2.63% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 24150.0 and changing -1.32% at the moment leaves the stock 8.89% off its SMA200. COKE registered -2.59% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -0.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $268.44 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $259.52.

The stock witnessed a 5.86% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.59%, and is -1.47% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.61% over the week and 2.56% over the month.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) has around 14800 employees, a market worth around $2.59B and $4.91B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 30.13 and Fwd P/E is 14.97. Profit margin for the company is 2.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 45.54% and -6.26% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.80%).

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $2.44.The EPS is expected to grow by 141.50% this year.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Coca-Cola Consolidated Inc. (COKE): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Coca-Cola European Partners plc (CCEP) that is trading -5.20% down over the past 12 months. Monster Beverage Corporation (MNST) is 31.95% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.58% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.23.