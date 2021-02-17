Which Institutions Own Shares In Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT)?

235 institutions hold shares in Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT), with 19.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 44.35% while institutional investors hold 26.77% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 44.20M, and float is at 24.60M with Short Float at 0.53%. Institutions hold 14.90% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Altshuler Shaham Ltd with over 0.71 million shares valued at $85.92 million. The investor’s holdings represent 1.62% of the ESLT Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.68 million shares valued at $81.66 million to account for 1.54% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FMR, LLC which holds 0.38 million shares representing 0.86% and valued at over $49.79 million, while Invesco Ltd. holds 0.42% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $22.08 million.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: ESLT) is 9.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $110.00 and a high of $163.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESLT stock was last observed hovering at around $144.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.73% off its average median price target of $130.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 9.68% off the consensus price target high of $159.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -19.68% lower than the price target low of $120.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $143.61, the stock is 3.56% and 9.42% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31527.0 and changing -0.51% at the moment leaves the stock 9.86% off its SMA200. ESLT registered -9.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.07%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $135.97 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $127.24.

The stock witnessed a 2.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 25.22%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.17% over the week and 1.49% over the month.

Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) has around 16575 employees, a market worth around $6.25B and $4.61B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 28.72 and Fwd P/E is 20.95. Profit margin for the company is 4.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 30.55% and -12.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.00%).

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Elbit Systems Ltd. (ESLT) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/01/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $1.93 with sales reaching $1.33B over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.50% this year.

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Lockheed Martin Corporation (LMT) that is trading -23.48% down over the past 12 months. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NOC) is -21.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 57.09% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 56400.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.57.