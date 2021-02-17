Which Institutions Own Shares In Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (ESQ)?

96 institutions hold shares in Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (ESQ), with 1.08M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.30% while institutional investors hold 62.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.40M, and float is at 6.44M with Short Float at 1.28%. Institutions hold 53.26% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Basswood Capital Management, L.L.C. with over 0.76 million shares valued at $11.44 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.95% of the ESQ Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wasatch Advisors Inc with 0.72 million shares valued at $10.8 million to account for 9.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Pacific Ridge Capital Partners, LLC which holds 0.38 million shares representing 5.00% and valued at over $7.35 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 4.83% of the shares totaling 0.37 million with a market value of $7.1 million.

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ESQ) is 21.94% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.83 and a high of $26.79 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ESQ stock was last observed hovering at around $22.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.42% off its average median price target of $29.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.31% off the consensus price target high of $29.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 19.31% higher than the price target low of $29.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.40, the stock is 1.83% and 10.58% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12905.0 and changing 1.83% at the moment leaves the stock 32.94% off its SMA200. ESQ registered -2.99% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 35.50%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.30.

The stock witnessed a 11.64% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 36.92%, and is 1.25% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.91% over the week and 6.78% over the month.

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (ESQ) has around 86 employees, a market worth around $180.41M and $38.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.14 and Fwd P/E is 8.39. Profit margin for the company is 33.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 116.07% and -12.65% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.50%).

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (ESQ) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (ESQ) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.5 with sales reaching $10M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 16.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 8.90% in year-over-year returns.

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (ESQ) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (ESQ) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Waterhouse Kevin C, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Waterhouse Kevin C bought 1,108 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 04 at a price of $22.15 per share for a total of $24537.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 76000.0 shares.

Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 05 that Deutsch Todd (Director) bought a total of 210 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 05 and was made at $18.48 per share for $3881.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 48000.0 shares of the ESQ stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, Deutsch Todd (Director) acquired 100 shares at an average price of $17.01 for $1701.0. The insider now directly holds 47,790 shares of Esquire Financial Holdings Inc. (ESQ).