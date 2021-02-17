Which Institutions Own Shares In First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH)?

124 institutions hold shares in First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH), with 2.22M shares held by insiders accounting for 13.28% while institutional investors hold 39.50% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 16.73M, and float is at 14.53M with Short Float at 1.70%. Institutions hold 34.25% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.96 million shares valued at $32.27 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.73% of the FMBH Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.61 million shares valued at $15.24 million to account for 3.65% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.43 million shares representing 2.58% and valued at over $10.75 million, while Maltese Capital Management LLC holds 2.14% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $8.93 million.

First Mid Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: FMBH) is 4.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $18.60 and a high of $37.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FMBH stock was last observed hovering at around $34.98 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.27% off its average median price target of $42.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.89% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 11.88% higher than the price target low of $40.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $35.25, the stock is 1.38% and 2.72% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 15003.0 and changing 0.77% at the moment leaves the stock 24.61% off its SMA200. FMBH registered 7.73% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 30.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $34.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $29.13.

The stock witnessed a -1.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.51%, and is -0.28% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.62% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) has around 816 employees, a market worth around $589.38M and $144.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.06 and Fwd P/E is 9.73. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 89.52% and -6.77% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.10%).

First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Mid Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/30/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.51 with sales reaching $36.46M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 13.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 21.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 22.10% in year-over-year returns.

First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) Insider Activity

A total of 38 insider transactions have happened at First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 19 and purchases happening 19 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SPARKS RAY A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that SPARKS RAY A sold 813 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $36.00 per share for a total of $29268.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.19 million shares.

First Mid Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 08 that SPARKS RAY A (Director) sold a total of 4,825 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 08 and was made at $35.00 per share for $0.17 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.19 million shares of the FMBH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, SPARKS RAY A (Director) disposed off 5,175 shares at an average price of $35.00 for $0.18 million. The insider now directly holds 193,675 shares of First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH).

First Mid Bancshares Inc. (FMBH): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Renasant Corporation (RNST) that is trading 23.26% up over the past 12 months. BancorpSouth Bank (BXS) is 2.85% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -3.6% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.26 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 7.7.