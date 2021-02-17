Which Institutions Own Shares In FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB)?

68 institutions hold shares in FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB), with 3.25M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.06% while institutional investors hold 20.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.24M, and float is at 17.00M with Short Float at 0.93%. Institutions hold 17.60% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.89 million shares valued at $5.71 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.44% of the FNCB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.76 million shares valued at $4.03 million to account for 3.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are State Street Corporation which holds 0.29 million shares representing 1.42% and valued at over $1.52 million, while PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. holds 1.33% of the shares totaling 0.27 million with a market value of $1.42 million.

FNCB Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: FNCB) is 9.22% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $5.08 and a high of $7.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FNCB stock was last observed hovering at around $7.40 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.41%.

Currently trading at $6.99, the stock is 5.46% and 3.30% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 58171.0 and changing -5.54% at the moment leaves the stock 13.87% off its SMA200. FNCB registered -8.63% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $6.60 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.28.

The stock witnessed a 8.37% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.11%, and is -6.80% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.29% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB) has around 224 employees, a market worth around $142.25M and $46.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 9.21. Profit margin for the company is 25.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 37.60% and -12.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (23.00%).

FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB) Analyst Forecasts

FNCB Bancorp Inc. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -29.50% this year.

FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB) Insider Activity

A total of 44 insider transactions have happened at FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 2 and purchases happening 42 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by McGuigan William, the company’s SVP/AUDIT OFFICER. SEC filings show that McGuigan William sold 1,495 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 29 at a price of $5.71 per share for a total of $8530.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4692.0 shares.

FNCB Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 28 that Drust Richard D (SVP/RETAIL BANKING OFFICER) sold a total of 387 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 28 and was made at $6.11 per share for $2366.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 10528.0 shares of the FNCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 28, Westington Stephanie A. (SVP/CONTROLLER) disposed off 437 shares at an average price of $6.11 for $2672.0. The insider now directly holds 13,693 shares of FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB).

FNCB Bancorp Inc. (FNCB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Community Bank System Inc. (CBU) that is trading 1.47% up over the past 12 months. First Horizon Corporation (FHN) is -0.12% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 17.66% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.13 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.58.