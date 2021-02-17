Which Institutions Own Shares In Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD)?

35 institutions hold shares in Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD), with 240.2k shares held by insiders accounting for 3.41% while institutional investors hold 36.65% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.07M, and float is at 6.80M with Short Float at 0.05%. Institutions hold 35.40% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.57 million shares valued at $3.3 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.07% of the FRD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.54 million shares valued at $3.73 million to account for 7.72% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bridgeway Capital Management, Inc. which holds 0.22 million shares representing 3.16% and valued at over $1.29 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.04% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $1.24 million.

Friedman Industries Incorporated (AMEX: FRD) is 12.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.72 and a high of $7.52 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The FRD stock was last observed hovering at around $7.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.29%.

Currently trading at $7.72, the stock is 6.66% and 9.13% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35610.0 and changing 3.83% at the moment leaves the stock 33.25% off its SMA200. FRD registered 39.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 49.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.14 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $6.24.

The stock witnessed a 5.90% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 35.15%, and is 5.46% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.44% over the week and 3.72% over the month.

Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) has around 103 employees, a market worth around $53.81M and $109.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -4.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 107.53% and 2.66% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-7.80%).

Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Friedman Industries Incorporated is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to shrink by -203.10% this year.

Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Taylor Mike J, the company’s President / CEO / Director. SEC filings show that Taylor Mike J bought 2,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 02 at a price of $6.50 per share for a total of $16250.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.11 million shares.

Friedman Industries Incorporated disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 01 that Taylor Mike J (President / CEO / Director) bought a total of 5,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 01 and was made at $6.34 per share for $31700.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.11 million shares of the FRD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 30, Taylor Mike J (President / CEO / Director) acquired 2,500 shares at an average price of $6.30 for $15750.0. The insider now directly holds 102,500 shares of Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD).

Friedman Industries Incorporated (FRD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United States Steel Corporation (X) that is trading 110.24% up over the past 12 months. Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (ATI) is -4.75% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 32.61% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 2170.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.19.