Which Institutions Own Shares In Limoneira Company (LMNR)?

105 institutions hold shares in Limoneira Company (LMNR), with 2.64M shares held by insiders accounting for 14.98% while institutional investors hold 65.15% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.84M, and float is at 14.97M with Short Float at 3.19%. Institutions hold 55.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. with over 1.98 million shares valued at $32.91 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.20% of the LMNR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.13 million shares valued at $18.75 million to account for 6.38% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.93 million shares representing 5.25% and valued at over $13.26 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.37% of the shares totaling 0.6 million with a market value of $8.52 million.

Limoneira Company (NASDAQ: LMNR) is -1.86% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.60 and a high of $21.85 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The LMNR stock was last observed hovering at around $16.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.33% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 18.3% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 5 analysts, but current levels are 3.88% higher than the price target low of $17.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.34, the stock is 1.57% and 1.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21946.0 and changing 2.06% at the moment leaves the stock 11.95% off its SMA200. LMNR registered -23.11% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 11.23%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $16.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $15.16.

The stock witnessed a 3.22% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.79%, and is 1.49% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.64% over the week and 3.88% over the month.

Limoneira Company (LMNR) has around 299 employees, a market worth around $291.67M and $164.60M in sales. Fwd P/E is 32.23. Profit margin for the company is -10.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 54.15% and -25.22% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-4.00%).

Limoneira Company (LMNR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Limoneira Company (LMNR) is a “Buy”. 5 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.80, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 4 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Limoneira Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.21 with sales reaching $36.96M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -192.30% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 13.60% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -13.30% in year-over-year returns.

Limoneira Company (LMNR) Insider Activity

A total of 23 insider transactions have happened at Limoneira Company (LMNR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 12 and purchases happening 11 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Edwards Harold S, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Edwards Harold S sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 25 at a price of $17.01 per share for a total of $17014.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Limoneira Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 25 that PALAMOUNTAIN MARK (CFO, Treasurer & Secretary) sold a total of 650 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 25 and was made at $17.01 per share for $11058.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 63137.0 shares of the LMNR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Sawyer Robert M (Director) disposed off 1,625 shares at an average price of $15.31 for $24882.0. The insider now directly holds 54,685 shares of Limoneira Company (LMNR).

Limoneira Company (LMNR): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) that is -24.33% lower over the past 12 months. Alico Inc. (ALCO) is -21.42% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.53% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.64 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.61.