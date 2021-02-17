Which Institutions Own Shares In Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX)?

14 institutions hold shares in Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX), with 514.89k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.35% while institutional investors hold 37.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 38.17M, and float is at 37.70M with Short Float at 3.67%. Institutions hold 36.98% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is FMR, LLC with over 3.61 million shares valued at $198.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.42% of the PRAX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 1.2 million shares valued at $65.88 million to account for 3.13% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are AllianceBernstein, L.P. which holds 0.7 million shares representing 1.82% and valued at over $38.31 million, while Franklin Resources, Inc. holds 0.65% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $13.76 million.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX) is -8.60% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $23.90 and a high of $60.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The PRAX stock was last observed hovering at around $52.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.24% off its average median price target of $65.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 28.16% off the consensus price target high of $70.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 17.56% higher than the price target low of $61.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $50.29, the stock is -6.40% and -2.79% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 52312.0 and changing -4.26% at the moment leaves the stock 12.72% off its SMA200. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $54.87 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $44.61.

The stock witnessed a -15.93% In the last 1 monthand extending the period to 3 months gives it a 50.79%, and is -7.72% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.35% over the week and 5.75% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 110.42% and -17.49% from its 52-week high.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/02/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.37.The EPS is expected to shrink by -39.20% this year.

Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at Praxis Precision Medicines Inc. (PRAX) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 18 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Souza Marcio, the company’s Chief Executive Officer. SEC filings show that Souza Marcio bought 3,846 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 10 at a price of $26.08 per share for a total of $0.1 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 24450.0 shares.