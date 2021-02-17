Which Institutions Own Shares In RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO)?

94 institutions hold shares in RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO), with 564.24k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.87% while institutional investors hold 43.29% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.17M, and float is at 7.17M with Short Float at 0.95%. Institutions hold 40.32% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 0.62 million shares valued at $14.6 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.62% of the RGCO Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.41 million shares valued at $9.56 million to account for 4.99% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.4 million shares representing 4.95% and valued at over $9.61 million, while Russell Investments Group, Ltd. holds 1.97% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $3.83 million.

RGC Resources Inc. (NASDAQ: RGCO) is -1.98% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $22.08 and a high of $31.98 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The RGCO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.18 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.13% off its average median price target of $34.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 31.44% off the consensus price target high of $34.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 31.44% higher than the price target low of $34.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $23.31, the stock is -0.54% and -2.72% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21028.0 and changing 0.56% at the moment leaves the stock -3.12% off its SMA200. RGCO registered -11.70% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -0.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $23.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.91.

The stock witnessed a -4.39% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -5.86%, and is -0.43% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.29% over the week and 2.49% over the month.

RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) has around 101 employees, a market worth around $189.74M and $62.80M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 16.87 and Fwd P/E is 16.30. Profit margin for the company is 18.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 5.57% and -27.11% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (4.30%).

RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

RGC Resources Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/03/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.69 with sales reaching $23M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 20.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.20% year-over-year.

RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) Insider Activity

A total of 57 insider transactions have happened at RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 57 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Nester Paul W, the company’s President and CEO. SEC filings show that Nester Paul W bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 12 at a price of $22.79 per share for a total of $13673.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 39719.0 shares.

RGC Resources Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 12 that Archer Jacqueline L. (Director) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 12 and was made at $22.98 per share for $22980.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3487.0 shares of the RGCO stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 01, AGEE NANCY H (Director) acquired 64 shares at an average price of $23.27 for $1500.0. The insider now directly holds 39,278 shares of RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO).

RGC Resources Inc. (RGCO): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Atmos Energy Corporation (ATO) that is trading -24.34% down over the past 12 months. Chesapeake Utilities Corporation (CPK) is 2.51% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -34.68% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 91530.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.42.