Which Institutions Own Shares In Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB)?

98 institutions hold shares in Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB), with 4.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 23.90% while institutional investors hold 47.02% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 17.34M, and float is at 13.37M with Short Float at 1.27%. Institutions hold 35.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.01 million shares valued at $17.02 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.86% of the STXB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.88 million shares valued at $9.82 million to account for 5.09% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) which holds 0.66 million shares representing 3.82% and valued at over $7.37 million, while Mendon Capital Advisors Corp holds 3.59% of the shares totaling 0.62 million with a market value of $6.93 million.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (NASDAQ: STXB) is 16.37% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.96 and a high of $20.81 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The STXB stock was last observed hovering at around $19.32 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.23% off its average median price target of $22.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 15.0% off the consensus price target high of $23.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 6.9% higher than the price target low of $21.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $19.55, the stock is 4.76% and 10.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14164.0 and changing 1.19% at the moment leaves the stock 41.67% off its SMA200. STXB registered -2.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 51.08%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $17.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.30.

The stock witnessed a 6.08% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.86%, and is -2.25% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.58% over the week and 3.24% over the month.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB) has around 409 employees, a market worth around $338.61M and $123.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.96 and Fwd P/E is 11.13. Profit margin for the company is 18.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 118.19% and -6.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (19.30%).

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47 with sales reaching $31.78M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 35.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 2.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 19.80% in year-over-year returns.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB) Insider Activity

A total of 8 insider transactions have happened at Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 3 and purchases happening 5 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by BEALL ROBERT S, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that BEALL ROBERT S bought 20,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $11.75 per share for a total of $0.23 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that MORRIS STEVEN M (Director) bought a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $12.25 per share for $24500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.14 million shares of the STXB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 26, Golemon Jerry D. (Executive Vice President & COO) disposed off 373 shares at an average price of $12.65 for $4718.0. The insider now directly holds 17,631 shares of Spirit of Texas Bancshares Inc. (STXB).