Which Institutions Own Shares In Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRACU)?

12 institutions hold shares in Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRACU), with 615.03k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.78% while institutional investors hold 18.92% of the company’s shares. The shares float is at 11.61M with Short Float at 0.01%. Institutions hold 18.39% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is K2 Principal Fund, L.P. with over 0.56 million shares valued at $5.89 million. The investor’s holdings represent 3.62% of the SRACU Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is HGC Investment Management Inc. with 0.31 million shares valued at $3.28 million to account for 2.01% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC which holds 0.13 million shares representing 0.85% and valued at over $1.38 million, while Walleye Capital LLC holds 0.40% of the shares totaling 61700.0 with a market value of $0.65 million.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: SRACU) is 48.45% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.30 and a high of $35.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRACU stock was last observed hovering at around $30.24 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.55%.

Currently trading at $29.69, the stock is 4.23% and 29.50% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7091.0 and changing -1.82% at the moment leaves the stock 116.79% off its SMA200. SRACU registered a gain of 195.13% in past 6-months. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.20.

The stock witnessed a 16.89% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 167.72%, and is -4.29% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 10.58% over the week and 12.43% over the month.

Distance from 52-week low is 219.25% and -15.17% from its 52-week high.

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRACU) Analyst Forecasts

Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRACU) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Stable Road Acquisition Corp. (SRACU) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.