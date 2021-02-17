Which Institutions Own Shares In Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD)?

26 institutions hold shares in Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD), with 453.04k shares held by insiders accounting for 12.99% while institutional investors hold 21.97% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.49M, and float is at 3.04M with Short Float at 0.02%. Institutions hold 19.11% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC with over 0.35 million shares valued at $3.61 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.90% of the TAYD Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 45038.0 shares valued at $0.47 million to account for 1.29% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are CALPERS (California-Public Employees Retirement System) which holds 44101.0 shares representing 1.26% and valued at over $0.46 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 1.08% of the shares totaling 37795.0 with a market value of $0.36 million.

Taylor Devices Inc. (NASDAQ: TAYD) is 11.17% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.61 and a high of $12.47 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TAYD stock was last observed hovering at around $11.49 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.15%.

Currently trading at $11.64, the stock is 9.57% and 12.65% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11625.0 and changing 1.31% at the moment leaves the stock 15.60% off its SMA200. TAYD registered -6.51% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of 7.54%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $10.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $9.89.

The stock witnessed a 13.67% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 29.33%, and is 9.71% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.75% over the week and 1.86% over the month.

Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) has around 98 employees, a market worth around $40.16M and $25.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.73. Profit margin for the company is 10.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 76.10% and -6.64% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (7.10%).

Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) Analyst Forecasts

Taylor Devices Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/15/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 19.30% this year.

Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Sopko Timothy John, the company’s CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER. SEC filings show that Sopko Timothy John bought 947 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $9.17 per share for a total of $8683.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1947.0 shares.

Taylor Devices Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 16 that SOCHET IRA (10% Owner) sold a total of 5,499 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 16 and was made at $8.50 per share for $46742.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.0 shares of the TAYD stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 13, SOCHET IRA (10% Owner) acquired 150,000 shares at an average price of $9.24 for $1.39 million. The insider now directly holds 151,526 shares of Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD).

Taylor Devices Inc. (TAYD): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Astec Industries Inc. (ASTE) that is trading 42.86% up over the past 12 months. Nordson Corporation (NDSN) is 4.93% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -24.31% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 859.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.09.