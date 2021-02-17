Which Institutions Own Shares In Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA)?

143 institutions hold shares in Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA), with 2.65M shares held by insiders accounting for 18.21% while institutional investors hold 78.31% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.14M, and float is at 8.85M with Short Float at 7.36%. Institutions hold 64.05% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with over 0.82 million shares valued at $20.15 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.98% of the VLGEA Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.75 million shares valued at $16.54 million to account for 7.31% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.67 million shares representing 6.51% and valued at over $14.74 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.07% of the shares totaling 0.52 million with a market value of $12.8 million.

Village Super Market Inc. (NASDAQ: VLGEA) is 1.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.48 and a high of $27.88 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VLGEA stock was last observed hovering at around $22.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.02%.

Currently trading at $22.32, the stock is 1.95% and 0.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 27651.0 and changing -0.09% at the moment leaves the stock -7.45% off its SMA200. VLGEA registered -0.98% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -11.11%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $22.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $23.86.

The stock witnessed a -2.02% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -4.00%, and is -0.27% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.11% over the week and 2.18% over the month.

Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) has around 2178 employees, a market worth around $327.88M and $1.89B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 13.49. Distance from 52-week low is 35.44% and -19.94% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.40%).

Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) Analyst Forecasts

Village Super Market Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/09/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 18.60% this year.

Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SUMAS WILLIAM, the company’s EXECUTIVE VICE PRESIDENT. SEC filings show that SUMAS WILLIAM sold 3,124 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 22 at a price of $21.69 per share for a total of $67745.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.16 million shares.

Village Super Market Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 21 that SUMAS WILLIAM (Executive Vice President) sold a total of 2,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 21 and was made at $22.13 per share for $57550.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the VLGEA stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 20, SUMAS WILLIAM (Executive Vice President) disposed off 3,276 shares at an average price of $22.14 for $72516.0. The insider now directly holds 164,002 shares of Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA).

Village Super Market Inc. (VLGEA): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Weis Markets Inc. (WMK) that is trading 47.26% up over the past 12 months. Ingles Markets Incorporated (IMKTA) is 39.70% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 9.33% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.59 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 14.19.