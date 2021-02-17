Which Institutions Own Shares In Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN)?

The shares outstanding are 3.72M, and float is at 3.58M with Short Float at 4.16%.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Atlas Venture Advisors, Inc. with over 0.21 million shares valued at $3.45 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.36% of the VRDN Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 53402.0 shares valued at $0.88 million to account for 1.37% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 30887.0 shares representing 0.79% and valued at over $0.51 million, while Banque Cantonale Vaudoise holds 0.09% of the shares totaling 3333.0 with a market value of $54827.0.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VRDN) is 6.26% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.66 and a high of $25.67 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The VRDN stock was last observed hovering at around $18.99 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.51% off its average median price target of $37.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 60.27% off the consensus price target high of $44.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 35.26% higher than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $17.48, the stock is -13.22% and -9.06% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63992.0 and changing -7.95% at the moment leaves the stock 14.23% off its SMA200. VRDN registered 66.45% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.83 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $18.36.

The stock witnessed a -29.88% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.91%, and is -11.98% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 6.30% over the week and 8.59% over the month.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) has around 45 employees, a market worth around $67.30M and $1.90M in sales. Distance from 52-week low is 274.71% and -31.90% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-174.20%).

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.50, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 5 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.61 with sales reaching $80k over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -20.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -75.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -90.90% in year-over-year returns.

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (VRDN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times.