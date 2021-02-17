White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) 2021 Stock Forecast: Bullish Outlook with -218.73% Upside

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (NYSE: WTM) is 14.67% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $629.21 and a high of $1195.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The WTM stock was last observed hovering at around $1149.63 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -2.2% off its average median price target of $360.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -218.73% off the consensus price target high of $360.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -218.73% lower than the price target low of $360.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $1147.43, the stock is 7.68% and 11.76% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 19262.0 and changing -0.19% at the moment leaves the stock 24.27% off its SMA200. WTM registered -0.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 26.91%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $1,018.30 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $924.84.

The stock witnessed a 12.94% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 27.48%, and is 4.89% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.10% over the week and 2.78% over the month.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) has around 1262 employees, a market worth around $3.58B and $1.18B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 4.97 and Fwd P/E is 54.64. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.36% and -3.98% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/04/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 454.70% this year.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) Top Institutional Holders

317 institutions hold shares in White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM), with 81.12k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.61% while institutional investors hold 91.48% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 3.06M, and float is at 3.02M with Short Float at 0.71%. Institutions hold 89.09% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with over 0.28 million shares valued at $216.39 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.95% of the WTM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Wellington Management Company, LLP with 0.24 million shares valued at $187.62 million to account for 7.76% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Atlanta Capital Management Company LLC which holds 0.19 million shares representing 6.11% and valued at over $147.54 million, while River Road Asset Management, LLC holds 5.20% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $161.51 million.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) Insider Activity

A total of 9 insider transactions have happened at White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by DAVIS MORGAN W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that DAVIS MORGAN W sold 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 09 at a price of $1133.28 per share for a total of $1.7 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 715.0 shares.

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Oct 30 that WHITE MOUNTAINS INSURANCE GROU (10% Owner) sold a total of 3,609,894 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Oct 30 and was made at $19.00 per share for $68.59 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20.53 million shares of the WTM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 24, DAVIS MORGAN W (Director) acquired 1,050 shares at an average price of $757.61 for $0.8 million. The insider now directly holds 7,689 shares of White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM).

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. (WTM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 6.76% up over the past 12 months. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is -14.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.32% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 20010.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 1.23.