Who are the Institutional Holders in Atento S.A. (ATTO)?

26 institutions hold shares in Atento S.A. (ATTO), with 405.4k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.74% while institutional investors hold 77.63% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.04M, and float is at 12.77M with Short Float at 0.04%. Institutions hold 75.51% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Farallon Capital Management LLC with over 2.23 million shares valued at $20.54 million. The investor’s holdings represent 2.96% of the ATTO Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.2 million shares valued at $2.71 million to account for 0.26% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bain Capital Investors, LLC which holds 0.16 million shares representing 0.21% and valued at over $1.44 million, while Morgan Stanley holds 0.17% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $1.18 million.

Atento S.A. (NYSE: ATTO) is 68.24% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $3.78 and a high of $25.26 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ATTO stock was last observed hovering at around $23.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.95% off its average median price target of $11.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -14.4% off the consensus price target high of $20.00 offered by 4 analysts, but current levels are -128.8% lower than the price target low of $10.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.88, the stock is 17.31% and 48.49% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 63701.0 and changing -3.99% at the moment leaves the stock 130.79% off its SMA200. ATTO registered 51.71% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 135.15%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.84.

The stock witnessed a 38.67% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 99.83%, and is 8.44% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.65% over the week and 6.15% over the month.

Atento S.A. (ATTO) has around 149129 employees, a market worth around $318.72M and $1.46B in sales. Fwd P/E is 16.00. Profit margin for the company is -4.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 506.04% and -9.42% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-2.50%).

Atento S.A. (ATTO) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Atento S.A. (ATTO) is a “Hold”. 4 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.70, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 1 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Atento S.A. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.17 with sales reaching $356.37M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -551.60% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -18.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -14.60% in year-over-year returns.