Who are the Institutional Holders in Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN)?

71 institutions hold shares in Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN), with 2.5M shares held by insiders accounting for 26.33% while institutional investors hold 35.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.50M, and float is at 7.52M with Short Float at 0.78%. Institutions hold 26.43% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.41 million shares valued at $5.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.27% of the CBAN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Fourthstone LLC with 0.4 million shares valued at $4.34 million to account for 4.25% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Polaris Capital Management Inc which holds 0.39 million shares representing 4.08% and valued at over $4.17 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 2.20% of the shares totaling 0.21 million with a market value of $2.24 million.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (NASDAQ: CBAN) is -2.39% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.70 and a high of $15.69 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The CBAN stock was last observed hovering at around $14.38 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.08% off its average median price target of $18.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 20.56% off the consensus price target high of $18.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 20.56% higher than the price target low of $18.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.30, the stock is 1.27% and 0.26% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7038.0 and changing -0.56% at the moment leaves the stock 16.88% off its SMA200. CBAN registered -5.67% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 25.22%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.29 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $12.39.

The stock witnessed a -2.79% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.92%, and is 0.35% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 5.27% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) has around 360 employees, a market worth around $132.70M and $63.10M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.50 and Fwd P/E is 9.05. Profit margin for the company is 12.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 64.37% and -8.86% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (26.20%).

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/22/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $22.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -19.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 6.70% year-over-year.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) Insider Activity

A total of 12 insider transactions have happened at Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Reed Matthew D., the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Reed Matthew D. bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 01 at a price of $11.02 per share for a total of $11023.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 5000.0 shares.

Colony Bankcorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 28 that Fountain T Heath (President and CEO) bought a total of 400 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 28 and was made at $11.15 per share for $4460.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32275.0 shares of the CBAN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 28, Fountain T Heath (President and CEO) acquired 500 shares at an average price of $11.13 for $5566.0. The insider now directly holds 31,295 shares of Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN).

Colony Bankcorp Inc. (CBAN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bankshares Inc. (UBSI) that is trading 4.15% up over the past 12 months. Ameris Bancorp (ABCB) is 14.09% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 7.71% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 54240.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 5.