Who are the Institutional Holders in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT)?

88 institutions hold shares in Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT), with 505.22k shares held by insiders accounting for 7.46% while institutional investors hold 50.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 6.78M, and float is at 6.28M with Short Float at 1.16%. Institutions hold 46.42% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EJF Capital LLC with over 0.35 million shares valued at $6.17 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.18% of the EBMT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.28 million shares valued at $5.85 million to account for 4.08% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 0.26 million shares representing 3.79% and valued at over $4.51 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 3.72% of the shares totaling 0.25 million with a market value of $4.43 million.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (NASDAQ: EBMT) is 0.05% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $11.74 and a high of $22.91 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The EBMT stock was last observed hovering at around $21.30 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.07% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 24.18% off the consensus price target high of $28.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 15.08% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $21.23, the stock is 0.19% and -0.87% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 23978.0 and changing -0.33% at the moment leaves the stock 13.25% off its SMA200. EBMT registered 0.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 21.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $21.42 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.58.

The stock witnessed a -4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 10.40%, and is -1.26% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.78% over the week and 4.13% over the month.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) has around 279 employees, a market worth around $144.15M and $49.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.84 and Fwd P/E is 8.46. Profit margin for the company is 32.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 80.83% and -7.33% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.60%).

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.70, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/27/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.78 with sales reaching $11.32M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 86.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 5.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 7.50% in year-over-year returns.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) Insider Activity

A total of 17 insider transactions have happened at Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 9 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Walsh Kenneth M, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Walsh Kenneth M sold 119 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 08 at a price of $20.73 per share for a total of $2467.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.23 million shares.

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 05 that Walsh Kenneth M (Director) sold a total of 5,200 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 05 and was made at $20.68 per share for $0.11 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.23 million shares of the EBMT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 04, Walsh Kenneth M (Director) disposed off 2,325 shares at an average price of $20.82 for $48400.0. The insider now directly holds 236,149 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT).

Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc. (EBMT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading 14.62% up over the past 12 months. Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) is -22.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 36.6% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 46060.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.58.