Who are the Institutional Holders in First Western Financial Inc. (MYFW)?

74 institutions hold shares in First Western Financial Inc. (MYFW), with 1.8M shares held by insiders accounting for 22.68% while institutional investors hold 57.76% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.91M, and float is at 6.15M with Short Float at 0.66%. Institutions hold 44.66% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Banc Funds Company, L.L.C. (The) with over 0.64 million shares valued at $8.26 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.03% of the MYFW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Kennedy Capital Management, Inc. with 0.51 million shares valued at $6.59 million to account for 6.40% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are FJ Capital Management LLC which holds 0.39 million shares representing 4.90% and valued at over $7.63 million, while Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors, Ltd. holds 3.99% of the shares totaling 0.32 million with a market value of $4.1 million.

First Western Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: MYFW) is -5.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.75 and a high of $22.31 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MYFW stock was last observed hovering at around $18.43 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.07% off its average median price target of $25.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 26.0% off the consensus price target high of $25.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 22.92% higher than the price target low of $24.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $18.50, the stock is -2.71% and -3.03% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 21866.0 and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 20.90% off its SMA200. MYFW registered 0.93% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 29.37%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.49 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $16.09.

The stock witnessed a -9.76% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.05%, and is -4.88% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.26% over the week and 2.96% over the month.

First Western Financial Inc. (MYFW) has around 255 employees, a market worth around $148.37M and $53.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 6.02 and Fwd P/E is 6.24. Profit margin for the company is 28.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 72.09% and -17.08% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.80%).

First Western Financial Inc. (MYFW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for First Western Financial Inc. (MYFW) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

First Western Financial Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.63 with sales reaching $23.57M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 60.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 3.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 42.20% in year-over-year returns.

First Western Financial Inc. (MYFW) Insider Activity

A total of 11 insider transactions have happened at First Western Financial Inc. (MYFW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 8 and purchases happening 3 times.