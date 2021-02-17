Who are the Institutional Holders in Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT)?

149 institutions hold shares in Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT), with 334.97k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.83% while institutional investors hold 92.55% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 11.83M, and float is at 11.57M with Short Float at 4.34%. Institutions hold 89.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Pzena Investment Management, LLC with over 1.52 million shares valued at $49.0 million. The investor’s holdings represent 12.78% of the HOFT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 1.29 million shares valued at $41.68 million to account for 10.87% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 1.01 million shares representing 8.46% and valued at over $32.42 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 8.23% of the shares totaling 0.98 million with a market value of $25.28 million.

Hooker Furniture Corporation (NASDAQ: HOFT) is 0.25% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $12.30 and a high of $36.49 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The HOFT stock was last observed hovering at around $33.47 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -1.14% off its average median price target of $46.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 29.72% off the consensus price target high of $46.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 29.72% higher than the price target low of $46.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $32.33, the stock is -0.05% and -0.39% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 35066.0 and changing -3.41% at the moment leaves the stock 26.69% off its SMA200. HOFT registered 45.30% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 38.99%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $32.25 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $28.30.

The stock witnessed a -3.00% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 9.08%, and is -3.95% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.45% over the week and 3.93% over the month.

Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) has around 1251 employees, a market worth around $381.49M and $549.70M in sales. Fwd P/E is 11.42. Profit margin for the company is -9.80%. Distance from 52-week low is 162.85% and -11.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (5.90%).

Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Hooker Furniture Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 06/08/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.82 with sales reaching $154.75M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -57.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -11.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.10% in year-over-year returns.

Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 6 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Smith Anne J, the company’s Chief Administration Officer. SEC filings show that Smith Anne J sold 1,200 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 11 at a price of $33.00 per share for a total of $39600.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9941.0 shares.

Hooker Furniture Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 08 that TOMS PAUL B JR (Chief Executive Officer) sold a total of 14,993 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 08 and was made at $31.17 per share for $0.47 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 61484.0 shares of the HOFT stock.

Hooker Furniture Corporation (HOFT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include La-Z-Boy Incorporated (LZB) that is trading 24.53% up over the past 12 months. Flexsteel Industries Inc. (FLXS) is 116.12% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.12% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.51 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 11.84.