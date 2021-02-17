Who are the Institutional Holders in IES Holdings Inc. (IESC)?

141 institutions hold shares in IES Holdings Inc. (IESC), with 816.13M shares held by insiders accounting for 3.94% while institutional investors hold 86.33% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 20.74M, and float is at 20.29M with Short Float at 0.69%. Institutions hold 82.93% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Gendell, Jeffrey L. with over 11.46 million shares valued at $364.04 million. The investor’s holdings represent 55.17% of the IESC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Royce & Associates LP with 0.72 million shares valued at $33.26 million to account for 3.48% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.72 million shares representing 3.48% and valued at over $33.24 million, while Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 3.42% of the shares totaling 0.71 million with a market value of $22.55 million.

IES Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: IESC) is 1.54% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $13.73 and a high of $51.09 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The IESC stock was last observed hovering at around $46.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $46.75, the stock is -2.93% and -0.05% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 49982.0 and changing -0.21% at the moment leaves the stock 41.52% off its SMA200. IESC registered 90.35% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 58.85%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.90 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $38.06.

The stock witnessed a -3.91% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 23.78%, and is -6.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.74% over the week and 3.65% over the month.

IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) has around 5243 employees, a market worth around $991.10M and $1.23B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 21.79. Profit margin for the company is 3.70%. Distance from 52-week low is 240.50% and -8.49% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (14.60%).

IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) Analyst Forecasts

IES Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/10/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 26.60% this year.

IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) Insider Activity

A total of 29 insider transactions have happened at IES Holdings Inc. (IESC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 17 and purchases happening 12 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by MATTHEWS GARY S, the company’s Former CEO and Director. SEC filings show that MATTHEWS GARY S sold 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 11 at a price of $32.00 per share for a total of $32000.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.0 shares.

IES Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 09 that MATTHEWS GARY S (Former CEO and Director) sold a total of 2,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 09 and was made at $32.50 per share for $65000.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3106.0 shares of the IESC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 08, MATTHEWS GARY S (Former CEO and Director) disposed off 3,824 shares at an average price of $31.32 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,366 shares of IES Holdings Inc. (IESC).

IES Holdings Inc. (IESC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Quanta Services Inc. (PWR) that is trading 91.63% up over the past 12 months. Dycom Industries Inc. (DY) is 95.39% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.93% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.15 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.12.