Who are the Institutional Holders in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS)?

20 institutions hold shares in Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS), with 6.72M shares held by insiders accounting for 30.61% while institutional investors hold 53.16% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.21M, and float is at 15.66M with Short Float at 0.06%. Institutions hold 36.89% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Stilwell Value LLC with over 6.13 million shares valued at $18.09 million. The investor’s holdings represent 27.00% of the KFS Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with 0.4 million shares valued at $1.89 million to account for 1.77% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc which holds 0.14 million shares representing 0.64% and valued at over $0.43 million, while Belpointe Asset Management LLC holds 0.51% of the shares totaling 0.12 million with a market value of $0.34 million.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (NYSE: KFS) is -1.70% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $1.26 and a high of $5.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The KFS stock was last observed hovering at around $4.62 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it 0.0% off its average median price target of $4.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -15.5% off the consensus price target high of $4.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -15.5% lower than the price target low of $4.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $4.62, the stock is -0.40% and 0.66% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5495.0 and changing 0.00% at the moment leaves the stock 47.64% off its SMA200. KFS registered 166.13% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 65.00%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.6915 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.4509.

The stock witnessed a -5.13% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 45.28%, and is -0.65% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.21% over the week and 4.23% over the month.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) has around 172 employees, a market worth around $98.59M and $59.20M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -15.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 266.67% and -16.00% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-0.80%).

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 77.80% this year.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) Insider Activity

A total of 113 insider transactions have happened at Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 113 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Hansen Kent A, the company’s CFO & EVP. SEC filings show that Hansen Kent A bought 320 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 29 at a price of $4.68 per share for a total of $1496.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2281.0 shares.

Kingsway Financial Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 29 that Hogan Paul R. (Secretary and General Counsel) bought a total of 213 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 29 and was made at $4.68 per share for $996.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 3103.0 shares of the KFS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 29, Fitzgerald John Taylor Maloney (President and CEO) acquired 445 shares at an average price of $4.68 for $2081.0. The insider now directly holds 995,844 shares of Kingsway Financial Services Inc. (KFS).