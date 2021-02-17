Who are the Institutional Holders in LCNB Corp. (LCNB)?

113 institutions hold shares in LCNB Corp. (LCNB), with 847.11k shares held by insiders accounting for 6.59% while institutional investors hold 44.09% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 12.94M, and float is at 12.05M with Short Float at 0.83%. Institutions hold 41.18% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.75 million shares valued at $10.98 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.80% of the LCNB Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.59 million shares valued at $8.09 million to account for 4.60% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are LCNB Corp which holds 0.54 million shares representing 4.18% and valued at over $7.35 million, while Creative Planning holds 2.81% of the shares totaling 0.36 million with a market value of $5.31 million.

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ: LCNB) is 14.36% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $10.03 and a high of $17.33 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The LCNB stock was last observed hovering at around $16.85 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.05% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 4.0% off the consensus price target high of $17.50 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 4.0% higher than the price target low of $17.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $16.80, the stock is 5.57% and 9.71% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 56879.0 and changing -0.30% at the moment leaves the stock 15.22% off its SMA200. LCNB registered -0.41% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 13.82%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $15.52 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.69.

The stock witnessed a 4.35% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 13.13%, and is -0.53% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.47% over the week and 3.01% over the month.

LCNB Corp. (LCNB) has around 332 employees, a market worth around $215.04M and $65.30M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 11.08 and Fwd P/E is 13.55. Profit margin for the company is 30.00%. Distance from 52-week low is 67.50% and -3.06% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (22.00%).

LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for LCNB Corp. (LCNB) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

LCNB Corp. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/21/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.32.The EPS is expected to grow by 16.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.90% year-over-year.

LCNB Corp. (LCNB) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at LCNB Corp. (LCNB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 3 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Miller Michael Robert, the company’s Exec Vice President. SEC filings show that Miller Michael Robert bought 500 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 03 at a price of $15.15 per share for a total of $7575.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 7758.0 shares.

LCNB Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 03 that Huddle William G (Director) sold a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 03 and was made at $15.00 per share for $22500.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the LCNB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 14, Bradford Mary E (Director) acquired 1,800 shares at an average price of $14.62 for $26316.0. The insider now directly holds 2,000 shares of LCNB Corp. (LCNB).

LCNB Corp. (LCNB): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include United Bancshares Inc. (UBOH) that is trading 4.62% up over the past 12 months. Peoples Bancorp Inc. (PEBO) is -6.20% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 2.12% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 98040.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.25.