Who are the Institutional Holders in MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (MCBS)?

59 institutions hold shares in MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (MCBS), with 8.85M shares held by insiders accounting for 34.47% while institutional investors hold 20.82% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 25.67M, and float is at 16.83M with Short Float at 1.45%. Institutions hold 13.64% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.02 million shares valued at $14.75 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.21% of the MCBS Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.84 million shares valued at $11.06 million to account for 3.46% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. which holds 0.32 million shares representing 1.31% and valued at over $4.18 million, while State Street Corporation holds 0.99% of the shares totaling 0.24 million with a market value of $3.16 million.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ: MCBS) is 1.18% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $8.31 and a high of $15.95 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The MCBS stock was last observed hovering at around $14.83 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.24% off its average median price target of $17.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 23.21% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 8.81% higher than the price target low of $16.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $14.59, the stock is -0.96% and 0.05% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 13877.0 and changing -1.62% at the moment leaves the stock 7.62% off its SMA200. MCBS registered -2.73% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of -1.42%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $14.61 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $14.10.

The stock witnessed a -3.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 8.07%, and is -1.75% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.71% over the week and 2.52% over the month.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (MCBS) has around 207 employees, a market worth around $373.36M and $77.60M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 10.31 and Fwd P/E is 7.34. Profit margin for the company is 52.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 75.57% and -8.53% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (20.40%).

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (MCBS) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (MCBS) is a “Hold”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $26.3M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 17.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.30% in year-over-year returns.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (MCBS) Insider Activity

A total of 18 insider transactions have happened at MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (MCBS) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 18 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Leung Don, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Leung Don sold 1,304 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 11 at a price of $14.87 per share for a total of $19385.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15632.0 shares.

MetroCity Bankshares Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 11 that Leung Don (Director) sold a total of 2,956 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 11 and was made at $14.86 per share for $43938.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.13 million shares of the MCBS stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 10, Leung Don (Director) disposed off 6,496 shares at an average price of $14.86 for $96505.0. The insider now directly holds 16,936 shares of MetroCity Bankshares Inc. (MCBS).