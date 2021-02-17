Who are the Institutional Holders in MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC)?

75 institutions hold shares in MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC), with 1.21M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.22% while institutional investors hold 31.08% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.81M, and float is at 4.49M with Short Float at 1.07%. Institutions hold 24.49% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 0.24 million shares valued at $5.79 million. The investor’s holdings represent 4.12% of the MMAC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.22 million shares valued at $5.03 million to account for 3.92% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Almitas Capital LLC which holds 0.13 million shares representing 2.36% and valued at over $3.03 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.20% of the shares totaling 68373.0 with a market value of $1.54 million.

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MMAC) is -4.47% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $20.00 and a high of $32.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The MMAC stock was last observed hovering at around $23.60 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.1%.

Currently trading at $23.50, the stock is -1.21% and -3.09% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12843.0 and changing -0.42% at the moment leaves the stock -4.67% off its SMA200. MMAC registered -27.09% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -14.98%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.16 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $24.55.

The stock witnessed a -4.97% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -9.20%, and is -1.71% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.89% over the week and 2.20% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 2.10. Distance from 52-week low is 17.50% and -28.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (10.90%).

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/13/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 304.50% this year.

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC) Insider Activity

A total of 13 insider transactions have happened at MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 13 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Puddester Frederick W, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Puddester Frederick W bought 722 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 02 at a price of $25.11 per share for a total of $18132.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 50851.0 shares.

MMA Capital Holdings Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 02 that Roberts Lisa Marie (Director) bought a total of 597 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 02 and was made at $25.11 per share for $14993.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22483.0 shares of the MMAC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 02, Grant James Preston III (Director) acquired 647 shares at an average price of $25.11 for $16249.0. The insider now directly holds 19,952 shares of MMA Capital Holdings Inc. (MMAC).