Who are the Institutional Holders in Nephros Inc. (NEPH)?

22 institutions hold shares in Nephros Inc. (NEPH), with 1.18M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.97% while institutional investors hold 60.30% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.04M, and float is at 8.66M with Short Float at 0.09%. Institutions hold 53.08% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wexford Capital LLC with over 3.4 million shares valued at $24.55 million. The investor’s holdings represent 44.25% of the NEPH Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Cowen Prime Services LLC with 0.58 million shares valued at $4.93 million to account for 7.49% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC which holds 0.24 million shares representing 3.15% and valued at over $1.75 million, while Bard Associates Inc. holds 2.63% of the shares totaling 0.2 million with a market value of $1.46 million.

Nephros Inc. (NASDAQ: NEPH) is 0.93% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $4.42 and a high of $10.00 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The NEPH stock was last observed hovering at around $8.93 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.27% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 45.88% off the consensus price target high of $16.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 30.72% higher than the price target low of $12.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $8.66, the stock is 6.59% and 11.47% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 11428.0 and changing -3.02% at the moment leaves the stock 17.17% off its SMA200. NEPH registered -2.26% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.47%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $7.99 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $7.12.

The stock witnessed a 8.25% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 38.56%, and is 5.48% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 7.91% over the week and 6.38% over the month.

Nephros Inc. (NEPH) has around 25 employees, a market worth around $81.75M and $9.40M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -44.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 95.93% and -13.40% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-48.00%).

Nephros Inc. (NEPH) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Nephros Inc. (NEPH) is a “Buy”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 3 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Nephros Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.11 with sales reaching $2.34M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 8.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -16.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -26.00% in year-over-year returns.

Nephros Inc. (NEPH) Insider Activity

A total of 10 insider transactions have happened at Nephros Inc. (NEPH) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 10 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Astor Andrew, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that Astor Andrew bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 19 at a price of $5.87 per share for a total of $5867.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 72958.0 shares.

Nephros Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Nov 18 that Spandow Oliver J. (Director) bought a total of 1,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Nov 18 and was made at $5.83 per share for $8749.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 15734.0 shares of the NEPH stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 19, Astor Andrew (COO/CFO) acquired 950 shares at an average price of $7.40 for $7030.0. The insider now directly holds 71,958 shares of Nephros Inc. (NEPH).