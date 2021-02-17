Who are the Institutional Holders in PCB Bancorp (PCB)?

81 institutions hold shares in PCB Bancorp (PCB), with 3.24M shares held by insiders accounting for 21.05% while institutional investors hold 42.83% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 15.34M, and float is at 12.10M with Short Float at 0.91%. Institutions hold 33.82% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is EJF Capital LLC with over 1.52 million shares valued at $13.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.85% of the PCB Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.87 million shares valued at $8.8 million to account for 5.66% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) which holds 0.65 million shares representing 4.21% and valued at over $5.69 million, while State Street Corporation holds 1.44% of the shares totaling 0.22 million with a market value of $1.94 million.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ: PCB) is 37.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $7.31 and a high of $15.70 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The PCB stock was last observed hovering at around $13.28 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $13.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 0.43% off the consensus price target high of $14.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are -7.23% lower than the price target low of $13.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.94, the stock is 12.58% and 23.96% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 70708.0 and changing 4.97% at the moment leaves the stock 39.60% off its SMA200. PCB registered -7.56% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 42.10%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $11.54 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $10.26.

The stock witnessed a 34.56% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 31.51%, and is 0.94% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.25% over the week and 4.41% over the month.

PCB Bancorp (PCB) has around 252 employees, a market worth around $218.72M and $86.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.37 and Fwd P/E is 10.81. Profit margin for the company is 20.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 90.70% and -11.21% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (24.10%).

PCB Bancorp (PCB) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for PCB Bancorp (PCB) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

PCB Bancorp is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/23/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.38 with sales reaching $19.83M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -9.90% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 2.70% in year-over-year returns.

PCB Bancorp (PCB) Insider Activity

A total of 88 insider transactions have happened at PCB Bancorp (PCB) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 87 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by LEE SANG YOUNG, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that LEE SANG YOUNG bought 3,700 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 10 at a price of $13.70 per share for a total of $50706.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.18 million shares.

PCB Bancorp disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 03 that LEE SANG YOUNG (Director) bought a total of 2,002 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 03 and was made at $11.84 per share for $23713.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.17 million shares of the PCB stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Feb 02, LEE SANG YOUNG (Director) acquired 10,000 shares at an average price of $11.56 for $0.12 million. The insider now directly holds 1,172,196 shares of PCB Bancorp (PCB).