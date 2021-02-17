Who are the Institutional Holders in Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR)?

26 institutions hold shares in Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR), with 3.75M shares held by insiders accounting for 43.99% while institutional investors hold 76.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 8.51M, and float is at 4.78M with Short Float at 0.17%. Institutions hold 42.58% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc with over 1.36 million shares valued at $3.56 million. The investor’s holdings represent 15.99% of the RNGR Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is FMR, LLC with 0.66 million shares valued at $2.41 million to account for 7.75% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Franklin Resources, Inc. which holds 0.47 million shares representing 5.49% and valued at over $1.7 million, while Royce & Associates LP holds 3.55% of the shares totaling 0.3 million with a market value of $1.1 million.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (NYSE: RNGR) is 50.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $2.27 and a high of $7.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The RNGR stock was last observed hovering at around $4.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.5% off its average median price target of $5.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 22.0% off the consensus price target high of $7.00 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are -21.33% lower than the price target low of $4.50 for the same period.

Currently trading at $5.46, the stock is 12.75% and 25.32% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7599.0 and changing 10.08% at the moment leaves the stock 63.58% off its SMA200. RNGR registered -22.00% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 82.61%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $4.63 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $3.38.

The stock witnessed a 12.11% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 85.08%, and is 4.40% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 4.94% over the week and 4.59% over the month.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) has around 1100 employees, a market worth around $91.35M and $226.50M in sales. Profit margin for the company is -3.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 140.53% and -23.85% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (6.20%).

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) is a “Overweight”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.50, where 3 rate it as a Hold and 1 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at -$0.31 with sales reaching $37.8M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 153.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -45.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -52.90% in year-over-year returns.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) Insider Activity

A total of 4 insider transactions have happened at Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 4 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Blossman John Brandon, the company’s Chief Financial Officer. SEC filings show that Blossman John Brandon bought 4,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Nov 05 at a price of $2.52 per share for a total of $10080.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 73488.0 shares.

Ranger Energy Services Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 30 that AUSTIN WILLIAM M (Director) bought a total of 2,904 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 30 and was made at $2.53 per share for $7350.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 65063.0 shares of the RNGR stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Sep 29, AUSTIN WILLIAM M (Director) acquired 705 shares at an average price of $2.49 for $1758.0. The insider now directly holds 62,159 shares of Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR).

Ranger Energy Services Inc. (RNGR): Who are the competitors?

ProPetro Holding Corp. (PUMP) is -4.07% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -8.29% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 8620.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.37.