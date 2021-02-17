Who are the Institutional Holders in Sprague Resources LP (SRLP)?

30 institutions hold shares in Sprague Resources LP (SRLP), with 13.36M shares held by insiders accounting for 58.22% while institutional investors hold 24.91% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.92M, and float is at 9.59M with Short Float at 0.47%. Institutions hold 10.41% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Hartree Partners, LP with over 2.09 million shares valued at $31.58 million. The investor’s holdings represent 9.10% of the SRLP Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Janney Montgomery Scott LLC with 51623.0 shares valued at $0.98 million to account for 0.23% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Bank of America Corporation which holds 33625.0 shares representing 0.15% and valued at over $0.64 million, while UBS Group AG holds 0.13% of the shares totaling 29413.0 with a market value of $0.45 million.

Sprague Resources LP (NYSE: SRLP) is 19.79% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.83 and a high of $22.50 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The SRLP stock was last observed hovering at around $22.01 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.69% off its average median price target of $19.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -19.47% off the consensus price target high of $19.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -19.47% lower than the price target low of $19.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $22.70, the stock is 6.70% and 12.75% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 30428.0 and changing 3.13% at the moment leaves the stock 36.01% off its SMA200. SRLP registered 52.86% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 39.43%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $20.20 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $17.20.

The stock witnessed a 5.58% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 39.69%, and is 6.82% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.32% over the week and 3.48% over the month.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) has around 665 employees, a market worth around $513.47M and $2.71B in sales. Current P/E ratio is 14.88 and Fwd P/E is 15.55. Profit margin for the company is 1.30%. Distance from 52-week low is 130.93% and 0.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.00%).

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Sprague Resources LP is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/12/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.24 with sales reaching $680.13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -65.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -31.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -32.00% in year-over-year returns.

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) Insider Activity

A total of 279 insider transactions have happened at Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 273 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Glendon David C.. SEC filings show that Glendon David C. sold 98 shares of the company’s common stock on Feb 02 at a price of $21.91 per share for a total of $2147.0. Following the sale, the insider now owns 0.1 million shares.

Sprague Resources LP disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Feb 02 that Glendon David C. sold a total of 2,902 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Feb 02 and was made at $21.84 per share for $63391.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.1 million shares of the SRLP stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 06, Glendon David C. disposed off 100 shares at an average price of $20.54 for $2054.0. The insider now directly holds 103,887 shares of Sprague Resources LP (SRLP).

Sprague Resources LP (SRLP): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include World Fuel Services Corporation (INT) that is trading -10.16% down over the past 12 months. CrossAmerica Partners LP (CAPL) is -0.47% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -6.17% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 48020.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 0.98.