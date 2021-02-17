Who are the Institutional Holders in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX)?

38 institutions hold shares in StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX), with 11.81k shares held by insiders accounting for 0.18% while institutional investors hold 29.98% of the company’s shares. Institutions hold 29.93% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Punch & Associates Investment Management, Inc. with over 0.54 million shares valued at $10.4 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.17% of the BANX Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Hilton Capital Management, LLC. with 0.22 million shares valued at $4.2 million to account for 3.33% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Greenwich Investment Management, Inc which holds 0.18 million shares representing 2.76% and valued at over $3.52 million, while Advisor Group, Inc. holds 2.45% of the shares totaling 0.16 million with a market value of $3.09 million.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (NASDAQ: BANX) is 5.56% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.23 and a high of $22.05 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BANX stock was last observed hovering at around $19.84 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.48%.

Currently trading at $20.32, the stock is 2.15% and 1.41% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 20996.0 and changing 2.42% at the moment leaves the stock 9.92% off its SMA200. BANX registered -6.48% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 3.60%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $19.80 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $19.32.

The stock witnessed a 1.96% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 6.87%, and is -0.64% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.86% over the week and 2.19% over the month.

Current P/E ratio is 30.93 and Fwd P/E is 12.17. Distance from 52-week low is 120.20% and -7.85% from its 52-week high.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) Analyst Forecasts

StoneCastle Financial Corp. quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.37 with sales reaching $3.85M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -18.10% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -3.10% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -6.40% in year-over-year returns.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Lentinello S David, the company’s Controller. SEC filings show that Lentinello S David bought 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Mar 26 at a price of $16.24 per share for a total of $16240.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1000.0 shares.

StoneCastle Financial Corp. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Mar 19 that Bhonsle Sanjai (Director) bought a total of 500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Mar 19 and was made at $12.35 per share for $6176.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 2000.0 shares of the BANX stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Mar 18, Arnold Guy M (Director) acquired 1,500 shares at an average price of $11.43 for $17152.0. The insider now directly holds 5,000 shares of StoneCastle Financial Corp. (BANX).