Who are the Institutional Holders in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK)?

114 institutions hold shares in Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK), with 1.6M shares held by insiders accounting for 17.54% while institutional investors hold 58.96% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 9.10M, and float is at 7.85M with Short Float at 0.55%. Institutions hold 48.62% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.69 million shares valued at $16.47 million. The investor’s holdings represent 7.21% of the TBNK Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.59 million shares valued at $11.95 million to account for 6.21% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.48 million shares representing 5.08% and valued at over $11.62 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.61% of the shares totaling 0.44 million with a market value of $8.87 million.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: TBNK) is 3.72% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $19.14 and a high of $29.86 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The TBNK stock was last observed hovering at around $24.66 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.16% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 19.94% off the consensus price target high of $31.00 offered by 3 analysts, but current levels are 0.72% higher than the price target low of $25.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $24.82, the stock is -0.99% and 1.19% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 22960.0 and changing 0.65% at the moment leaves the stock 8.27% off its SMA200. TBNK registered -16.36% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 10.58%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $24.94 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $22.55.

The stock witnessed a -6.48% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 12.88%, and is -2.93% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.75% over the week and 2.95% over the month.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) has around 264 employees, a market worth around $236.78M and $74.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 12.62 and Fwd P/E is 14.14. Profit margin for the company is 24.60%. Distance from 52-week low is 29.65% and -16.89% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (21.40%).

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) is a “Overweight”. 3 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.30, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/29/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.43 with sales reaching $15.02M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -6.80% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 5.00% in year-over-year returns.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by Hirata Vernon, the company’s Vice Chairman & Co-COO. SEC filings show that Hirata Vernon sold 7,500 shares of the company’s common stock on Jun 04 at a price of $25.21 per share for a total of $0.19 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 82381.0 shares.

Territorial Bancorp Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on May 26 that Nakatsuka Ralph Y (Vice Chairman & Co-COO) sold a total of 3,500 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on May 26 and was made at $25.31 per share for $88582.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 0.16 million shares of the TBNK stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, Nakatsuka Ralph Y (Vice Chairman & Co-COO) disposed off 3,500 shares at an average price of $25.31 for $88582.0. The insider now directly holds 158,563 shares of Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK).

Territorial Bancorp Inc. (TBNK): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Banc of California Inc. (BANC) that is trading 14.62% up over the past 12 months. Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) is -22.19% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 8.39% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 39840.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 2.07.