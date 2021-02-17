Who are the Institutional Holders in The York Water Company (YORW)?

171 institutions hold shares in The York Water Company (YORW), with 164.82k shares held by insiders accounting for 1.26% while institutional investors hold 43.26% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 13.03M, and float is at 12.88M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 42.72% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.05 million shares valued at $48.94 million. The investor’s holdings represent 8.05% of the YORW Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.84 million shares valued at $35.69 million to account for 6.47% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.44 million shares representing 3.34% and valued at over $18.44 million, while State Street Corporation holds 2.03% of the shares totaling 0.26 million with a market value of $11.19 million.

The York Water Company (NASDAQ: YORW) is -6.03% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $34.56 and a high of $51.27 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The YORW stock was last observed hovering at around $44.72 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.93% off its average median price target of $53.00 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.38% off the consensus price target high of $53.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are 17.38% higher than the price target low of $53.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $43.79, the stock is -2.68% and -5.35% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 33453.0 and changing -2.08% at the moment leaves the stock -3.50% off its SMA200. YORW registered -9.71% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.93%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $46.22 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $45.65.

The stock witnessed a -5.73% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -6.09%, and is -3.06% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.31% over the week and 2.61% over the month.

The York Water Company (YORW) has around 106 employees, a market worth around $574.52M and $53.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 35.03 and Fwd P/E is 34.48. Profit margin for the company is 30.40%. Distance from 52-week low is 26.71% and -14.59% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (9.20%).

The York Water Company (YORW) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for The York Water Company (YORW) is a “Buy”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 2.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 1 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

The York Water Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0 with sales reaching $13M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 7.20% this year, but quarterly earnings will post 4.70% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -0.10% in year-over-year returns.

The York Water Company (YORW) Insider Activity

A total of 75 insider transactions have happened at The York Water Company (YORW) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 1 and purchases happening 74 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Rasmussen Steven R, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Rasmussen Steven R bought 13 shares of the company’s common stock on Jan 20 at a price of $46.28 per share for a total of $600.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2549.0 shares.

The York Water Company disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jan 19 that Hand Joseph Thomas (CEO & President) bought a total of 177 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jan 19 and was made at $44.11 per share for $7800.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 17376.0 shares of the YORW stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jan 19, Poff Matthew E (Chief Financial Officer) acquired 3 shares at an average price of $44.11 for $130.0. The insider now directly holds 2,583 shares of The York Water Company (YORW).

The York Water Company (YORW): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include California Water Service Group (CWT) that is trading 2.36% up over the past 12 months. Cadiz Inc. (CDZI) is 28.54% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -10.56% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.2 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 6.53.