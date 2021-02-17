Who are the Institutional Holders in UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT)?

145 institutions hold shares in UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT), with 664.86k shares held by insiders accounting for 8.87% while institutional investors hold 87.03% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 7.50M, and float is at 6.83M with Short Float at 1.44%. Institutions hold 79.31% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Renaissance Technologies, LLC with over 0.52 million shares valued at $24.18 million. The investor’s holdings represent 6.92% of the UFPT Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.45 million shares valued at $21.1 million to account for 6.04% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Thrivent Financial For Lutherans which holds 0.41 million shares representing 5.47% and valued at over $16.98 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 5.16% of the shares totaling 0.39 million with a market value of $16.02 million.

UFP Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: UFPT) is 3.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $30.80 and a high of $53.68 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The UFPT stock was last observed hovering at around $47.34 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.66% off its average median price target of $56.50 for the next 12 months. It is also 17.24% off the consensus price target high of $58.00 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are 12.73% higher than the price target low of $55.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $48.00, the stock is 2.62% and 1.88% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 14924.0 and changing 1.39% at the moment leaves the stock 8.86% off its SMA200. UFPT registered -3.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 9.89%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $47.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $43.88.

The stock witnessed a 1.78% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 7.60%, and is 0.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.80% over the week and 3.04% over the month.

UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) has around 986 employees, a market worth around $363.36M and $184.50M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 24.29 and Fwd P/E is 19.16. Profit margin for the company is 8.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 55.84% and -10.58% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (12.80%).

UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) is a “Buy”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.00, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 2 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

UFP Technologies Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.41 with sales reaching $45.9M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 36.40% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -9.20% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -8.70% in year-over-year returns.

UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 5 and purchases happening 1 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by SHAW DANIEL J, the company’s Vice President. SEC filings show that SHAW DANIEL J sold 7,759 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 10 at a price of $40.80 per share for a total of $0.32 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12274.0 shares.

UFP Technologies Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Aug 21 that ROCK MITCHELL (Vice President) sold a total of 8,808 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Aug 21 and was made at $42.66 per share for $0.38 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 20301.0 shares of the UFPT stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 20, ROCK MITCHELL (Vice President) disposed off 1,208 shares at an average price of $43.02 for $51968.0. The insider now directly holds 29,109 shares of UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT).

UFP Technologies Inc. (UFPT): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Core Molding Technologies Inc. (CMT) that is trading 312.04% up over the past 12 months. China XD Plastics Company Limited (CXDC) is -22.58% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -2.31% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.1 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.97.