Who are the Institutional Holders in United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM)?

93 institutions hold shares in United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM), with 3.56M shares held by insiders accounting for 63.14% while institutional investors hold 76.04% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 5.63M, and float is at 2.07M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 28.03% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Thrivent Financial For Lutherans with over 0.31 million shares valued at $27.57 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.43% of the USLM Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 0.25 million shares valued at $22.82 million to account for 4.50% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 0.21 million shares representing 3.80% and valued at over $24.39 million, while Blackrock Inc. holds 3.23% of the shares totaling 0.18 million with a market value of $20.71 million.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (NASDAQ: USLM) is 21.07% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $60.99 and a high of $139.60 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The USLM stock was last observed hovering at around $138.00 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.02%.

Currently trading at $138.02, the stock is 5.81% and 13.17% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5930.0 and changing 0.01% at the moment leaves the stock 41.93% off its SMA200. USLM registered 61.77% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 45.84%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $126.41 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $105.22.

The stock witnessed a 10.40% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 40.48%, and is 0.97% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.18% over the week and 2.85% over the month.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) has around 282 employees, a market worth around $760.49M and $160.70M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 27.58. Profit margin for the company is 16.50%. Distance from 52-week low is 126.30% and -1.13% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.20%).

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) Analyst Forecasts

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/05/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 31.90% this year.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) Insider Activity

A total of 40 insider transactions have happened at United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 32 and purchases happening 8 times. The most recent transaction is an insider sale by BYRNE TIMOTHY W, the company’s President & CEO. SEC filings show that BYRNE TIMOTHY W sold 2,203 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 07 at a price of $109.55 per share for a total of $0.24 million. Following the sale, the insider now owns 30204.0 shares.

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Dec 04 that BYRNE TIMOTHY W (President & CEO) sold a total of 1,797 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Dec 04 and was made at $109.52 per share for $0.2 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 32407.0 shares of the USLM stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Nov 25, BYRNE TIMOTHY W (President & CEO) disposed off 1,400 shares at an average price of $111.09 for $0.16 million. The insider now directly holds 31,945 shares of United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM).

United States Lime & Minerals Inc. (USLM): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) that is trading 10.53% up over the past 12 months. EOG Resources Inc. (EOG) is -15.78% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -5.34% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 27220.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.04.