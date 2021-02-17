Who is the Top Investor In Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC)?

90 institutions hold shares in Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC), with 561.96k shares held by insiders accounting for 2.52% while institutional investors hold 76.71% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 22.35M, and float is at 3.23M with Short Float at 1.57%. Institutions hold 74.78% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC with over 1.39 million shares valued at $50.32 million. The investor’s holdings represent 41.68% of the AC Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) with 0.2 million shares valued at $7.37 million to account for 6.10% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Blackrock Inc. which holds 0.16 million shares representing 4.72% and valued at over $5.54 million, while Mad River Investors holds 3.85% of the shares totaling 0.13 million with a market value of $4.52 million.

Associated Capital Group Inc. (NYSE: AC) is 1.14% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $24.19 and a high of $45.23 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The AC stock was last observed hovering at around $35.97 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.45%.

Currently trading at $35.52, the stock is 1.85% and 0.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 12535.0 and changing -1.25% at the moment leaves the stock -2.66% off its SMA200. AC registered -17.77% loss for a year compared to 6-month loss of -6.25%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $35.04 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $36.27.

The stock witnessed a 0.06% gain in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -3.77%, and is -1.96% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 3.73% over the week and 4.62% over the month.

Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) has around 39 employees, a market worth around $780.37M and $19.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 40.73. Distance from 52-week low is 46.85% and -21.47% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (-3.10%).

Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) Analyst Forecasts

The EPS is expected to grow by 169.10% this year.

Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL, the company’s 10% Owner. SEC filings show that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL bought 600 shares of the company’s common stock on Jul 21 at a price of $19.58 per share for a total of $11751.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 2000.0 shares.

Associated Capital Group Inc. disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jul 15 that GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) bought a total of 1,000 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jul 15 and was made at $19.50 per share for $19505.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 5000.0 shares of the AC stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Jul 07, GAMCO INVESTORS, INC. ET AL (10% Owner) acquired 200 shares at an average price of $18.34 for $3668.0. The insider now directly holds 1,400 shares of Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC).

Associated Capital Group Inc. (AC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Noah Holdings Limited (NOAH) that is trading 47.56% up over the past 12 months. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -4.16% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 52780.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 4.9.