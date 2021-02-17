Who is the Top Investor In BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN)?

105 institutions hold shares in BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN), with 1.67M shares held by insiders accounting for 11.33% while institutional investors hold 74.13% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.84M, and float is at 13.10M with Short Float at 1.48%. Institutions hold 65.73% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Blackrock Inc. with over 1.53 million shares valued at $13.46 million. The investor’s holdings represent 10.37% of the BFIN Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Dimensional Fund Advisors LP with 1.27 million shares valued at $9.19 million to account for 8.61% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Renaissance Technologies, LLC which holds 1.07 million shares representing 7.21% and valued at over $9.35 million, while PL Capital Advisors, LLC holds 7.14% of the shares totaling 1.05 million with a market value of $9.26 million.

BankFinancial Corporation (NASDAQ: BFIN) is 9.00% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $6.73 and a high of $12.51 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The BFIN stock was last observed hovering at around $9.53 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.04% off its average median price target of $9.75 for the next 12 months. It is also 8.86% off the consensus price target high of $10.50 offered by 2 analysts, but current levels are -6.33% lower than the price target low of $9.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $9.57, the stock is 4.96% and 7.14% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 54511.0 and changing 0.42% at the moment leaves the stock 18.63% off its SMA200. BFIN registered -22.07% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 19.03%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $9.05 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $8.11.

The stock witnessed a 4.93% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 22.22%, and is 1.06% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.85% over the week and 3.12% over the month.

BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) has around 210 employees, a market worth around $141.44M and $52.90M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 15.51 and Fwd P/E is 13.29. Profit margin for the company is 22.90%. Distance from 52-week low is 42.20% and -23.50% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (25.30%).

BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) is a “Hold”. 2 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 3.00, where 2 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

BankFinancial Corporation is expected to release its quarterly report on 04/28/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.14 with sales reaching $11.2M over the same period.The EPS is expected to shrink by -32.50% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -1.30% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to shrink -7.10% in year-over-year returns.

BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) Insider Activity

A total of 6 insider transactions have happened at BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 6 times. The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by Wherfel Glen, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that Wherfel Glen bought 25,000 shares of the company’s common stock on Dec 09 at a price of $8.70 per share for a total of $0.22 million. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 32500.0 shares.

BankFinancial Corporation disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Jun 25 that Manos John G (President – Affiliate) bought a total of 6,600 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Jun 25 and was made at $8.02 per share for $52957.0. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 22213.0 shares of the BFIN stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on May 26, ONEILL THOMAS F (Director) acquired 900 shares at an average price of $8.60 for $7743.0. The insider now directly holds 5,060 shares of BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN).

BankFinancial Corporation (BFIN): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include IF Bancorp Inc. (IROQ) that is trading -3.23% down over the past 12 months. TFS Financial Corporation (TFSL) is -14.86% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -13.78% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 0.22 million short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.85.