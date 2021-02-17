Who is the Top Investor In Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI)?

68 institutions hold shares in Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI), with 2.3M shares held by insiders accounting for 16.00% while institutional investors hold 102.58% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 14.30M, and float is at 8.57M with Short Float at 0.33%. Institutions hold 86.17% of the Float.

The Fastest Path To Reliable Monthly Income



I get this question all the time:



"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"



No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.



And it's exciting because it's the only way I know of to potentially multiply your money by as much as 50% each month... Register Here I get this question all the time:"What's the fastest path to create reliable monthly income from the stock market?"No matter your experience level or your account size - here's my answer.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Richmond Hill Investments, LLC with over 2.4 million shares valued at $49.84 million. The investor’s holdings represent 23.40% of the GBLI Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC with 1.17 million shares valued at $24.31 million to account for 11.42% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.82 million shares representing 8.00% and valued at over $17.04 million, while Springhouse Capital Management, LP holds 7.55% of the shares totaling 0.77 million with a market value of $16.08 million.

Global Indemnity Group LLC (NASDAQ: GBLI) is -3.53% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $16.97 and a high of $34.56 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GBLI stock was last observed hovering at around $27.96 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.38% off its average median price target of $27.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -2.15% off the consensus price target high of $27.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -2.15% lower than the price target low of $27.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $27.58, the stock is -1.09% and -0.41% below its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 7410.0 and changing -1.36% at the moment leaves the stock 11.09% off its SMA200. GBLI registered -13.75% loss for a year compared to 6-month gain of 12.13%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $27.95 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $25.21.

The stock witnessed a -4.57% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 4.86%, and is 1.36% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.51% over the week and 3.25% over the month.

Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) has around 412 employees, a market worth around $393.84M and $601.20M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 62.54 and Fwd P/E is 9.19. Profit margin for the company is 1.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 62.56% and -20.20% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (8.80%).

Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Global Indemnity Group LLC quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.47.The EPS is expected to grow by 221.40% this year.

Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI) Insider Activity

The most recent transaction is an insider purchase by FOX SAUL A, the company’s Director. SEC filings show that FOX SAUL A bought 100 shares of the company’s common stock on Sep 02 at a price of $26.61 per share for a total of $2661.0. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1.67 million shares.

Global Indemnity Group LLC disclosed in a document filed with the SEC on Sep 01 that FOX SAUL A (Director) bought a total of 108,107 shares of the company’s common stock. The trade occurred on Sep 01 and was made at $24.70 per share for $2.67 million. Following the transaction, the insider now directly holds 1.66 million shares of the GBLI stock.

Still, SEC filings show that on Aug 31, FOX SAUL A (Director) acquired 163,059 shares at an average price of $23.37 for $3.81 million. The insider now directly holds 1,556,806 shares of Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI).

Global Indemnity Group LLC (GBLI): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include RLI Corp. (RLI) that is trading 6.76% up over the past 12 months. W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) is -14.35% down on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has fallen -19.99% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 33610.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.38.