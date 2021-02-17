Who is the Top Investor In GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG)?

52 institutions hold shares in GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG), with institutional investors hold 14.88% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 103.05M, and float is at 32.65M with Short Float at 0.21%. Institutions hold 14.88% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Wells Fargo & Company with over 3.52 million shares valued at $47.2 million. The investor’s holdings represent 5.22% of the GHG Shares outstanding. As of Sep 29, 2020, the second largest holder is Ontario Teachers’ Pension Plan Board with 2.1 million shares valued at $28.54 million to account for 3.11% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Federated Hermes, Inc. which holds 1.01 million shares representing 1.50% and valued at over $13.7 million, while Westwood Global Investments, LLC holds 1.42% of the shares totaling 0.96 million with a market value of $12.99 million.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (NYSE: GHG) is -1.57% lower on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $9.79 and a high of $15.17 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will make a comeback and enjoy potential growth. Why not look at analysts view on what the future holds for the stock. The GHG stock was last observed hovering at around $13.14 in the last trading session, with the day’s gains setting it 0.05% off its average median price target of $104.55 for the next 12 months. It is also 89.95% off the consensus price target high of $131.18 offered by 6 analysts, but current levels are 86.77% higher than the price target low of $99.70 for the same period.

Currently trading at $13.19, the stock is 1.08% and 1.34% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 31308.0 and changing 0.38% at the moment leaves the stock 0.28% off its SMA200. GHG registered 11.40% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 6.80%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $13.12 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $13.12.

The stock witnessed a 1.19% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a -0.45%, and is -0.60% down over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 1.99% over the week and 2.26% over the month.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) has around 2657 employees, a market worth around $1.33B and $144.00M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 34.71 and Fwd P/E is 15.68. Profit margin for the company is 27.10%. Distance from 52-week low is 34.73% and -13.05% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (16.40%).

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. (GHG) is a “Buy”. 6 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock have an average rating of 1.60, where 0 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 6 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

GreenTree Hospitality Group Ltd. is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/18/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.18 with sales reaching $46.12M over the same period.The EPS is expected to grow by 15.70% this year, but quarterly earnings will post -5.90% year-over-year. Quarterly sales are estimated to grow 12.90% in year-over-year returns.