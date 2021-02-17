Who is the Top Investor In Investors Title Company (ITIC)?

109 institutions hold shares in Investors Title Company (ITIC), with 579.71k shares held by insiders accounting for 30.64% while institutional investors hold 70.41% of the company’s shares. The shares outstanding are 1.89M, and float is at 1.31M with Short Float at 1.25%. Institutions hold 48.83% of the Float.

The top institutional shareholder in the company is Markel Corporation with over 0.21 million shares valued at $32.63 million. The investor’s holdings represent 11.27% of the ITIC Shares outstanding. As of Dec 30, 2020, the second largest holder is Blackrock Inc. with 0.11 million shares valued at $16.94 million to account for 5.85% of the shares outstanding. The other top investors are Dimensional Fund Advisors LP which holds 0.1 million shares representing 5.37% and valued at over $13.22 million, while Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) holds 4.92% of the shares totaling 93137.0 with a market value of $12.11 million.

Investors Title Company (NASDAQ: ITIC) is 5.88% higher on its value in year-to-date trading and has touched a low of $88.83 and a high of $178.92 in the current 52-week trading range. The question becomes, what are the chances the stock will continue to grow shareholders’ wealth in the market. Here’s what analysts think will happen to its price in the coming time. The ITIC stock was last observed hovering at around $162.25 in the last trading session, with the day’s loss setting it -0.25% off its average median price target of $39.00 for the next 12 months. It is also -315.38% off the consensus price target high of $39.00 offered by 1 analysts, but current levels are -315.38% lower than the price target low of $39.00 for the same period.

Currently trading at $162.00, the stock is 7.40% and 5.85% above its SMA20 and SMA50 respectively. However, with a daily trading volume of 5801.0 and changing -0.15% at the moment leaves the stock 22.56% off its SMA200. ITIC registered 1.09% gain for a year compared to 6-month gain of 33.04%. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average (SMA 50) of $151.17 and a 200-day simple moving average (SMA200) of $147.08.

The stock witnessed a 7.21% loss in the last 1 month and extending the period to 3 months gives it a 11.15%, and is 0.68% up over the last 5 days. If we measure the stock’s price variations over the week and the month, we find that the volatility rates stand at 2.09% over the week and 2.83% over the month.

Investors Title Company (ITIC) has around 340 employees, a market worth around $299.70M and $211.40M in sales. Current P/E ratio is 8.99. Profit margin for the company is 16.20%. Distance from 52-week low is 82.37% and -9.45% from its 52-week high. The company has generated returns on investments over the last 12 months (11.10%).

Investors Title Company (ITIC) Analyst Forecasts

Analyst recommendations provided by FactSet shows that the consensus forecast for Investors Title Company (ITIC) is a “Hold”. 1 analysts offering their recommendations for the stock, where 1 rate it as a Hold and 0 think it is a “Overweight”. 0 of the analysts rate the stock as a “Buy”. 0 analysts have rated the stock as a Sell or Underperform.

Investors Title Company is expected to release its quarterly report on 05/11/2021 and quarterly earnings per share for the current quarter are estimated at $0.The EPS is expected to grow by 43.80% this year.

Investors Title Company (ITIC) Insider Activity

A total of 0 insider transactions have happened at Investors Title Company (ITIC) in the last six months, with sales accounting for 0 and purchases happening 0 times.

Investors Title Company (ITIC): Who are the competitors?

The company’s main competitors (and peers) include Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. (ARGO) that is trading -30.17% down over the past 12 months. The Travelers Companies Inc. (TRV) is 7.01% up on the 1-year trading charts. Short interest in the company’s stock has risen 1.96% from the last report on Dec 30, 2020 to stand at a total of 16030.0 short shares sold with a short interest ratio of 3.56.